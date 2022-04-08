On April 7 troops of Russian Federation launched missile strike on Novograd-Volynsky, - National police

In the Zhytomyr region, police continue to document the war crimes of Russian invaders. In the afternoon of April 7, the enemy fired a missile at Novohrad-Volynskyi.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

It is noted that the investigative task force of the district police department worked at the scene, whose staff documented the circumstances of the incident and collected evidence of war crimes. Preliminary legal qualification - Part 1 of Art. 438 (Violation of laws and customs of war) of the Criminal code of Ukraine.

Security works are underway in the deoccupied territories of the Narodytsia community: explosives specialists are conducting inspections and demining of settlements.

Therefore, local authorities urge local residents not to rush back to their homes and wait for the official announcement of the completion of these works.

"Police continue to work at checkpoints, patrol settlements, dispose of explosives, search for missing persons and those who evade justice, prevent crime and solve crimes, and perform other functions specified by the martial law regime," the summary said.