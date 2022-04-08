ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
10176 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
13 677 29
Russian Army (5968) war (19669) Kyiv (1581) the Pentagon (349) Putin (2414) USA (3660) Lloyd Austin (153)

Putin probably abandoned goal of capturing Kyiv, says Pentagon chief Austin

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

остін

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin "probably gave up" an attempt to seize Kyiv as Russia shifted its focus to eastern and southern Ukraine.

"Putin thought he could really take over Ukraine very quickly, take over the capital very quickly; he was wrong," Austin told a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, аs reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrainian pravda.

"I think Putin probably gave up his efforts to seize the capital and is now focused on the south and east of the country," Austin said, adding that the Pentagon is focusing on continuing to arm Ukrainian forces as the war progresses.

Read more: US has approved transfer of Stinger, Javelin and Switchblade drones to Ukraine

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 