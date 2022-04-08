Putin probably abandoned goal of capturing Kyiv, says Pentagon chief Austin

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin "probably gave up" an attempt to seize Kyiv as Russia shifted its focus to eastern and southern Ukraine.

"Putin thought he could really take over Ukraine very quickly, take over the capital very quickly; he was wrong," Austin told a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, аs reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrainian pravda.

"I think Putin probably gave up his efforts to seize the capital and is now focused on the south and east of the country," Austin said, adding that the Pentagon is focusing on continuing to arm Ukrainian forces as the war progresses.

