Оccupiers fired on Shostka district in Sumy region, there are wounded, - Zhyvytskyi
News Censor.NET War in Ukraine
Today, the Russian occupiers fired on the Shostka district and hit a residential building, injuring residents.
The head of the Sumy regional military administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi announced this on Facebook, аs reported by Censor.NET
"This morning, Russian troops shelled the Shostka district. In the village of Sobycheve, a civilian house was damaged. One person was wounded by splinter," he said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...