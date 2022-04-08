As result of missile strike on Kramatorsk 39 are lost and 87 are wounded, - Kyrylenko

As of 13:00, 39 people were killed and 87 wounded during the shelling of the Kramatorsk railway station by Russian troops.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

According to him, among the wounded - a significant number of serious.

Kyrylenko reminds that this morning Russian troops fired at the railway station in Kramatorsk with "Tochka-U", from where evacuation trains run, which take residents of the Donetsk region to safer regions of Ukraine.

"The Russians are deliberately trying to disrupt the evacuation of civilians. For them, people's lives are just a bargaining chip and a tool to achieve their cynical goal. Can't wait! The evacuation will continue. Everyone who wants to leave the region will be able to do so," Kyrylenko said.





See more: Child was killed today by Russian army at Kramatorsk railway station. PHOTO 18+