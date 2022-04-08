Enemy prepares for mass attack, attacks of settlements on demarcation line in Donetsk region occur round clock, - Kyrylenko

Russian troops are constantly shelling the settlements of Donetsk region, which are located on the line of demarcation, especially Avdiivka and Vugledar, the enemy is preparing for escalation and massive offensive

This was stated by the head of the Donetsk Pavlo Kyrylenko during an online briefing on Friday in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Evacuation is taking place from Avdiivka, Vuhledar, Marinka, Kurakhovo - from all settlements along the demarcation line. The shelling is virtually round the clock. Especially Avdiivka and Vuhledar. The enemy is preparing for a massive escalation and massive offensives," Kirilenko said.

Asked whether it is possible to deliver humanitarian aid to the population, Kyrylenko said: "Humanitarian aid is delivered ... Unfortunately, the enemy has the opportunity to see it and understand where it will be," - said the head of the Regional Military Administration, recalling that in Carbonists fired Russian mortars at a humanitarian aid distribution point.

Read more: Slovakia conveys S-300 anti-aircraft system to Ukraine: "Ukrainian people are bravely defending their country! It is our duty to help"

"They are firing on everything: all civilian infrastructure, critical infrastructure, critical medical infrastructure ... No matter who accepts my calls to leave, the enemy will stop at nothing ... They are turning to such means as winged missiles, aircraft - exclusively used against local civilians", summed up the head of the Regional Military Administration.