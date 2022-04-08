British Foreign Secretary Trass on shelling of Kramatorsk railway station: This is war crime. We will bring Russia and Putin to justice

The shelling of civilians at the Kramatorsk railway station is a war crime of the Russian Federation.

This was posted on Twitter by the head of the British Foreign Office Elizabeth Trass, Censor.NET informs.

"Shocked by the horrific reports of Russian rocket attacks on civilians at the Kramatorsk railway station in eastern Ukraine. Targeting civilians is a war crime. We will bring Russia and Putin to justice," she said.

As noted, on the morning of April 8, the Russian occupiers fired rockets at the Kramatorsk railway station. According to the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavel Kyrylenko, as of 13:00 it is known about 39 dead and 87 wounded.