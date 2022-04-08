It will be possible to speak about number of victims of Russian occupation in Kyiv region in few weeks, - Monastyrsky

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrsky stated that the number of victims of the Russian occupiers in the Kyiv region can be said in a few weeks.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Criminal investigators are still working. Investigators are investigating the crime. And a lot of buildings have been mined. The cases are horrible," said Monastyrsky at a briefing in Hostomel.

He noted that sappers still find mines placed under helmets, in boxes of ammunition, at the entrances to cellars, where bodies can be found, adding that the occupiers often use explosive tactics.

"That is, where the people they tortured were, they blew up these houses. And now we need a long time to find the bodies. In a few weeks we will be able to say about the number of victims in Kyiv region," the minister said.

