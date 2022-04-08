Your fight is our fight, President of European Commission von der Leyen in Bucha

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen commented on Bucha's visit at the beginning of her visit to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, she wrote about it on Twitter.

The President noted: "It was important to start my visit from Bucha. After all, our humanity was destroyed in Bucha. My message to Ukrainians: Those responsible for the atrocities will be brought to justice. Your fight is our fight. I am in Kyiv today to tell you: Europe is on your side ".

