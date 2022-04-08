Storage facility for spent nuclear fuel at Chernobyl NPP not damaged - Energoatom

The centralized storage facility for spent nuclear fuel in the Chernobyl zone was not damaged during the occupation by the Russian military.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is reported by рress service of Energoatom.

"In general, the Warehouse was not damaged, its perimeter was not damaged. All hardware, computer and other special equipment are still in place," the report says.

It is noted that there are signs of looting in the vault: several doors have been damaged, some household appliances have disappeared.

See more: Russian occupiers destroyed Chornobyl zone archives. PHOTO