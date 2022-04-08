ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
11863 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
928 5
Chornobyl Power Plant (48) Energoatom (99) nuclear waste (2)

Storage facility for spent nuclear fuel at Chernobyl NPP not damaged - Energoatom

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

отходы,ядерные

The centralized storage facility for spent nuclear fuel in the Chernobyl zone was not damaged during the occupation by the Russian military.

According to  Censor.NЕТ, this is reported by рress service of Energoatom.

"In general, the Warehouse was not damaged, its perimeter was not damaged. All hardware, computer and other special equipment are still in place," the report says.

It is noted that there are signs of looting in the vault: several doors have been damaged, some household appliances have disappeared.

See more: Russian occupiers destroyed Chornobyl zone archives. PHOTO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 