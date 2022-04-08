More than 30 thousand Mariupol residents were forcibly removed by occupants to territory of Russian Federation - Mayor Boychenko

More than 30 thousand people of the blockaded city of Mariupol were forcibly removed by Russian invaders to the territory of occupied Donbass and Russia.

This was stated by the mayor of Mariupol Vadym Boychenko in a TV marathon, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"We already have a verified list - this is 31 thousand Mariupol residents who were forcibly removed to the territory of the Russian Federation or the so-called DNR. They go through various humiliations. We know that they are fingerprinted, forced to sign various documents, and treated very harshly by municipal employees or other state authorities. That is, people sit and wait for weeks for this so-called filtering. People are brought to the very depths of Russia - Tomsk, Tambov, Astrakhan and other regions of the Russian Federation," he said.

According to Boychenko, only one humanitarian corridor, Berdyansk-Zaporizhzhia, works nowadays.

