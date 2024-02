The head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, told Volodymyr Zelensky that the least that the EU can do for Ukraine is to provide weapons.

He said this during a press conference, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"It's very important to emphasize: you battle for us, you fight for us. The least we can do is provide you with weapons," he said.

