"I am fully convinced that Ukraine will win this war," von der Leyen

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen pointed out that Ukraine would win the war against Russia.

She said this during a joint рress conference with President Zelensky, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"I am fully convinced that Ukraine will win this war, democracy, freedom will win this war and the right of every country to determine its own future," she stressed.

Von der Leyen noted that the EU will work together with Ukraine to rebuild it after the war.

"This means huge investments, reforms, and this will all form the way to the EU for Ukraine," she added.

