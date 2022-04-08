Torture, rape, violence against women and children - 150 investigators are looking into atrocities of thRussian occupiers in Kyiv region. PHOTO

The efforts of investigative units and forensic specialists are aimed at documenting crimes committed by the Russian army in places of active combat operations, including against civilians. A total of 37 investigative and operational teams have been established.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in National Police of Ukraine.

Policemen record the terrible consequences of the shelling of settlements and Russian military atrocities against civilians - the torture of local residents in the occupied territories, the rape and mutilation of women and children. And the priority is to identify all murdered and tortured persons, places of solitary and mass graves, exhumation of bodies for necessary research and release to relatives for burial.









"In order to conduct the necessary investigative actions in the Kyiv region settlements liberated from the Russian army in the shortest possible time, 37 investigative and operational groups have been created, and 150 investigators from the National Police and Kyiv region police have been involved in this work. They are inspecting the sites of events, questioning witnesses and victims and recording the consequences of the occupant thieves who destroyed hundreds of civilians and the infrastructure of the settlements," the report said.

All materials collected by investigators and criminologists will be the basis for bringing war criminals to the severest responsibility in Ukrainian and International courts.

