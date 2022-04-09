On April 8, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 9 tanks, 7 armored vehicles and 2 helicopters of enemy in Donbass - JFO Staff

In Donetsk and Luhansk directions, Ukrainian defenders continue to repel enemy attacks.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, this reports press service of JFO Staff.

The report notes: "Thanks to the proficient actions and skills of the servicemen of the Joint Forces grouping, 7 enemy attacks were successfully repulsed during the current day. Our soldiers inflicted damage to the Russian occupiers.

In particular, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 9 tanks, 7 armored vehicles and 5 vehicles of the enemy.

Air defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down two helicopters and one enemy cruise missile.

Ukrainian servicemen continue to bravely and heroically hold back the aggressor's invasion!"

