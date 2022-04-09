ENG
The death toll in Kramatorsk has risen to 52, among them five children - Kyrylenko

The death toll at the railway station in Kramatorsk has risen to 52 people, including five children.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Today the whole world is feeling sorry for Kramatorsk, where Russian fascists at the train station killed at least 52 people, including 5 children," the message states.

Read more: Rocket attack on Kramatorsk station killed 50 people, five of them children. 98 people were hospitalized, - Kyrylenko

