Russian helicopter, drone and cruise missile were destroyed on April 8 - Air Force

On April 8, anti-aircraft missile forces destroyed three aerial targets: a cruise missile, a UAV, and one helicopter. In addition, there is information from the Joint Forces operation about the destruction of another Rashist helicopter.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of Air Force Command.

Bombing and attack aviation strike groups, under the cover of fighter jets, continue to conduct missile and bombing strikes against the occupation forces.

On April 8, the Air Force finally received its first aid from NATO partner countries - the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system, which will soon enter service with the Air Force.

There is good news about the results of combat work on April 7 - the latest attack UAV of the occupants - Orion - was shot down," the report says.

