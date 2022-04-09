White House doesn't rule out that Russian troops in Ukraine are deliberately killing journalists

The US administration believes that Russian forces may deliberately persecute and kill journalists during hostilities in Ukraine.

This was stated on Friday by White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, аs reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"As for the specific goals (of Russian forces in Ukraine), which we knew from the beginning and said publicly that President Putin and the Russian military certainly intended or could target civilians, including journalists," said a White House spokeswoman.

She answered if the United States had intelligence that Putin's troops in Ukraine were deliberately killing journalists, given that at least seven media outlets had died in the six weeks of the war.

Psaki also noted that the United States appreciates the work of journalists in combat zones who cover truthful and up-to-date information about the events and horrors of the war. However, according to her, the US administration urges American citizens, including the media, to avoid being in the war zone - for their own safety.