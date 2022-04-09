ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
11383 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
26 964 50
UK (830) war (19689) weapons (2295) aid (1526)

Great Britain will soon send new batch of modern anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons to Ukraine

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Britain will soon send to Ukraine a new batch of modern anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons totaling 100 million.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported on Twitter by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom.

According to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, these are anti-aircraft systems that fly three times faster than sound, 800 NLAW anti-tank missiles, and high-precision ammunition.

Read more: Operational information as of 6:00 on April 9 on Russian invasion - General Staff

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 