Great Britain will soon send new batch of modern anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons to Ukraine
News Censor.NET War in Ukraine
Britain will soon send to Ukraine a new batch of modern anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons totaling 100 million.
As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported on Twitter by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom.
According to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, these are anti-aircraft systems that fly three times faster than sound, 800 NLAW anti-tank missiles, and high-precision ammunition.
The UK has announced further military aid for #Ukraine:— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 8, 2022
✅ Over 800 more NLAW anti-tank missiles
✅ More Javelin anti-tank systems
✅ More Starstreak air defence systems
✅ More equipment including helmets, armour and night vision goggles
More 👇https://t.co/YKKoHyQ8k1
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...