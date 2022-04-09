Great Britain will soon send new batch of modern anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons to Ukraine

Britain will soon send to Ukraine a new batch of modern anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons totaling 100 million.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported on Twitter by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom.

According to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, these are anti-aircraft systems that fly three times faster than sound, 800 NLAW anti-tank missiles, and high-precision ammunition.

The UK has announced further military aid for #Ukraine:



✅ Over 800 more NLAW anti-tank missiles

✅ More Javelin anti-tank systems

✅ More Starstreak air defence systems

✅ More equipment including helmets, armour and night vision goggles



More 👇https://t.co/YKKoHyQ8k1 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 8, 2022

Read more: Operational information as of 6:00 on April 9 on Russian invasion - General Staff