Since beginning of invasion, Russia has lost from 15% to 20% of combat power - Pentagon

Russian invaders have lost between 15% and 20% of their combat power since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Some units lost the ability to conduct offensive operations.

As reported by Censor.NET, informs The Guardian with reference to a senior representative of the US Department of Defense.

Some units of the Russian army that recently withdrew from Kyiv have exhausted their resources. Their combat usefulness is questionable.

"We have seen signs that some units have been destroyed in every sense," the Pentagon official said.

At the same time, the source said that Russia has begun to mobilize some reservists. Probably, the aggressor expects to gather and send to Ukraine about 60,000 more soldiers.

Read more: Putin probably abandoned goal of capturing Kyiv, says Pentagon chief Austin