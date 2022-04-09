ENG
News War in Ukraine War
Security Service of Japan has removed Azov Battalion from list of terrorist organizations

In Japan, the Azov Battalion was previously included in the list of terrorist organizations. Now our brave defenders of Mariupol have been removed from this list.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Channel 24".

The Japanese security service said they were sorry that the battalion was included in the list of neo-Nazis. Such a description of "Azov" was in the Japanese guide to international terrorism in 2021.

The agency noted that this directory is formed by the media based on their reports.

"We have decided to remove the above description from the Handbook of International Terrorism 2021 on our website to prevent the dissemination of information that differs from the facts," the statement said.

It should be noted that Azov is currently repelling the Russian army in the blockade of Mariupol. Because of the steadfastness of the fighters, they have already been nicknamed the new "cyborgs".

