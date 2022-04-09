Black Sea Fleet of Russian Federation blocks coast of Odesa region, - Bratchuk

In the Black Sea, the enemy fleet continues to blockade the coast of the Odesa region.

The press secretary of the operational staff of the Odessa regional Military administration Sergey Bratchuk reported about it on Telegram, as reported by Censor.NET

"In the Black Sea, the Russian Black Sea Fleet is blocking our coast, as well as periodically regrouping its forces and resources," Bratchuk said.

There is also a high probability of enemy missile strikes on Odesa and the region.

According to Bratchuk, now the situation in the city and region is under control. The military has enough forces and means to fire against the enemy.

Read more: Troops of Russian Federation try to bypass Izium, about 50 blows are struck on Kharkiv, - Synehubiv