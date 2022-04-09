Occupiers captured Ukrtelecom's premises in Energodar, in village of Verkhniy Tokmak they are looking for anti-terrorist operation participants and weapons, - situation in Zaporizhia

In Energodar, the occupiers seized Ukrtelecom's premises and stole and damaged all equipment. In the village of Verkhniy Tokmak, invaders go from house to house looking for anti-terrorist operation participants and weapons.

This was reported on Facebook by the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration, as reported by Censor.NET

"In Energodar, the occupiers seized Ukrtelecom's premises. They stole and damaged all equipment. In this way, the enemy is trying to cut off Ukrainian communications and the Internet in order to freely carry out false propaganda among the citizens," the statement said.

It is also reported that in the village of Verkhniy Tokmak, the invaders go from house to house looking for anti-terrorist operation participants and weapons.

"Houses are being searched and beaten men, then abducted, taken away in an unknown direction, and villagers threatened. A similar situation has developed in Energodar, where Russians are trying to find people and massacre with Ukrainian statesmen." And in Melitopol two days ago, the occupiers abducted a 66-year-old pensioner, a former employee of the Security Service of Ukraine, from his own home. According to relatives, the man suffers from asthma, but the invaders didn't even allow him to take medicine. The whereabouts of the person are currently unknown, "the statement said.

The administration notes that the Russian occupiers are shelling the settlements of the region with the use of aircraft, Grad multiple rocket launcher, artillery, 120-mm mortars, and large-caliber machine guns in the following directions: Gulyaypole, Novoandriyivka, Belogorye, Chervone, Pavlivka, Malynivka, Staromayorsk, Priyutne, Kamyanske, Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka. At the same time, civilian infrastructure is being destroyed, and places for evacuating civilians from areas of hostilities are being blocked.

