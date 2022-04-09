Due to risk of attacks at stations will divide flow of passengers - "Ukrzaliznytsia"

Ukrzaliznytsia said it would step up measures to prevent congestion around stations and to separate passenger flows.

This was reported in the Telegram channel of the company, as reported by Censor.NET

"Given the growing number of attacks on civilian facilities, including railway stations, measures will be further strengthened to prevent congestion around the stations, the division of passenger flows," the statement said.

Ukrzaliznytsia also reported that the Kramatorsk railway station was suspended due to damage and that people would be evacuated from Slovyansk and Pokrovsk in the Donbas, as well as from the Novozolotarivka station in the Luhansk region.

