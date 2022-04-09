In liberated territories of Kharkiv region same atrocities of occupiers, as in Bucha are fixed, - Synehubiv

The same atrocities of Russians towards the civilian population as in Bucha are fixed in the territories of the Kharkiv region liberated from occupation.

This was announced on Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Sinegubov, as reported by Censor.NET

"Marauders, rapists, murderers of women and children, they can't be called the army!" - He said.

Sinegubov recalls that in the village of Husarivka, Izium district, Russians tortured locals. After a long period of abuse, three people were burned alive. Among the dead are children.

In addition, according to him, the body of a paramedic was found in the hospital, the man's hands were tied behind his back, and he was also tortured by the Russian military.

"Just in the middle of the road, the Russians fired artillery at a car where there was a family with a child. Some residents have disappeared, the number is still being determined. These are horrible inhumane atrocities, for which, believe me, the occupiers will be punished! ", - sums up the head of the region.

