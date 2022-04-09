Mass media of aggressor country report about 674 thousand Ukrainians taken to Russian Federation, - Denysova

The occupiers are increasing the volume of forced deportations of Ukrainians from the temporarily occupied territories to Russia.

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Lyudmila Denysova informed about this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The media of the aggressor country, citing sources in the Russian military, report on 674 thousand people deported by the occupiers to Russia, of which more than 131 thousand are children. Only the day before, 15 thousand residents of Donetsk and Luhansk regions were deported," Denysova said.

According to her, in Mariupol, the occupiers are spreading information about the need for citizens to leave for Russia, where "favorable and hospitable conditions will be created for them."

"Instead, people expect long and humiliating filtering procedures - fingerprinting, various documents, interrogations. The level of filtration is constantly growing - it covers all citizens over 18, regardless of gender. Those people who do not filter through the pro-Ukrainian position are disappearing." said the authorized representative of the Verkhovna Rada.

According to Denisova, in Taganrog deportees are given 10 thousand rubles and the choice of regions for further residence. All of them are economically depressed - Tomsk, Tambov, Astrakhan, and others.

Separately, she noted that according to the Mariupol City Hall, the Russian invaders forcibly removed 31,000 people from the city.

"It became known that the Russian military forcibly deported residents of Rubezhnoye, Luhansk region. At first, about 100 Ukrainians wanted to be taken by train to Kursk, but eventually, they were taken to Leningrad region. Witnesses report that the previous train with 300 Ukrainian citizens went to Siberia.

The occupying country of the Russian Federation grossly violates the provisions of Article 49 of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, which prohibits the forced relocation or deportation of persons from the occupied territories, "the commissioner said.

Denysova appealed to the UN Commission of Inquiry into Human Rights Violations during Russia's Invasion of Ukraine and an expert mission set up by OSCE participating States under the Moscow Mechanism to take into account these facts of war crimes and human rights violations in Ukraine.

