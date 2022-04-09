Currently, there are more than 15,000 missing people in Ukraine, many of whom have been raped - Denysova

More than 15,000 people are currently missing in Ukraine.

The Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights Lyudmila Denysova stated this on the air of the Espresso TV channel, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"As for the missing, we have counted more than 15,000 cases. Because we record them, we are approached by citizens, and we know exactly where, who, what surname, what year of birth, where he disappeared," - clarified Denysova.

In particular, she noted that it is currently difficult to say exact figures, among other things, on the total number of deaths raped as a result of a full-scale Russian invasion.

According to the ombudsman, the rape of women, children, adolescents, boys and the elderly is a separate weapon of the Russian Federation against the Ukrainian people.

"They are doing this deliberately and so much of the destruction of our girls that they want to prove them so that they do not let any other man in, so that Ukrainian children are not born at all," Denysova said.

The Office of the Ombudsman has reported many cases of women and girls who have been raped and currently pregnant being approached and asked what to do and how to live.

Watch more: In villages of Yahidne and Lukashivka in Chernihiv region, bodies of executed people are found, - SES. VIDEO

We currently have a psychological support group working at the Office of the Commissioner, and we have a phone number on the website. Our psychologists and psychoanalysts are overwhelmed by such cases, and they probably already need psychological support, because (difficult. - Ed.) to endure all these stories that are told to them and to support these people," Denysova said.