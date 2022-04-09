There are no words to describe horror I saw in Bucha. This is ugly face of Putin's army - von der Leyen

The people of Ukraine, who oppose the Russian invasion, are not only fighting for their own sovereignty and territorial integrity, they are fighting for European values, for democracy and humanism to defeat autocracy, for the rule of law to never be stronger than the rule of law.

This was announced on Saturday in Warsaw during the charity event Stand Up For Ukraine by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"I was in Kyiv yesterday, I visited Bucha. There are no words to describe the horror I saw in Bucha. This is the ugly face of Putin's army that unleashed terror against the people. And I have such great admiration for our courageous Ukrainian friends who are fighting They are fighting in our war. This is our current struggle. Because it is not only Ukraine that is fighting for its sovereignty and integrity. They (Ukrainians) are also fighting to answer the question of whether there will be democracy is stronger, or autocracy will dominate, or the rule of law will be able to dominate the rule of law, "said the President of the European Commission.

She noted that today, along with the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and the President of Poland Andrzej Duda, Europeans are defending their own freedom, which means that they are defending Ukraine.

"That's why we're here today. We want to mobilize the world to help refugees in Ukraine and abroad. I hope a lot of people will join. I want to thank Global Citizens for attracting and mobilizing so many artists, athletes, and celebrities", added von der Leyen

Watch more: Occupiers near Rubizhne again hit tank with nitric acid - Gaidai. VIDEO

She personally thanked Polish President Andrzej Duda for organizing a charity event in Poland and reminded that Poland is home to more than two million refugees from Ukraine, who are sincerely supported by many citizens of the country.