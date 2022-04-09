Ukraine will fight and at same time look for opportunities for dialogue with Russia, - Zelensky

Ukraine is ready for negotiations to end the war, but it is also ready to fight for its territory.

The head of state announced this at a press conference after talks with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukraine has always said that it is ready for negotiations and will look for any way to end the war," he said.

Zelensky also noted that Russian troops are going to occupy another part of our territories.

"It will be a difficult battle. We believe in our struggle, we believe in our victory. Therefore, we are ready to fight and at the same time look for certain ways in diplomacy that can stop this war... I will tell you frankly: so far we are talking and about parallel dialogue", he added.

Commenting on the situation at the front, Zelensky noted that the course of events will depend on many factors.

"It depends on how strong we are. It depends on how fast our arms partners will be. It depends on how ready the Russian leader is to go. From many things. The most important thing is that everything will depend on our Armed Forces, so the most important thing is that we are ready in any of these areas", he explained.

