In Luhansk region wind drove cloud with nitric acid towards Russian Federation, - Gaidai
The Russians hit a tank with nitric acid near Rubizhne, but the wind drove the cloud towards Russia.
The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Gaidai reported about it on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.
"The red dog went to chase the orcs" - a quote from our defenders (instead of chasing was another word). The wind is in the direction of Rashka", the statement reads.
Раніше повідомлялось, що окупанти біля Рубіжного . Earlier it was reported that the occupiers near Rubizhne again hit a tank with nitric acid.
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
