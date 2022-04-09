Operational information as of 18:00 on April 9 on Russian invasion - General Staff of Armed Forces

The Russian occupiers continue to launch missile strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine.

Про це йдеться у Генштабу ЗСУ, інформує . This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Censor.NET informs .

The Russian Federation continues its full-scale armed aggression against our state. The enemy continues to carry out preparatory measures to intensify offensive operations in eastern Ukraine to establish full control over the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The main efforts of the occupiers are focused on the capture of Mariupol and the offensive near the city of Izium. There is still a high probability that the enemy will involve sabotage and reconnaissance groups to carry out sabotage of transport infrastructure.

The enemy continues to launch missile strikes on civilian targets throughout Ukraine.

Read more: There are no words to describe horror I saw in Bucha. This is ugly face of Putin's army - von der Leyen

No significant changes in the composition and position of the enemy's troops were recorded in the Volyn, Polissya, and Siversky areas.

In Slobozhansky, the enemy continues to partially block the city of Kharkiv. In order to covertly move the occupation units in the Kharkiv region, the enemy is carrying out electronic suppression of cellular networks. In order to increase the number of troops, up to two battalion tactical groups of the enemy were moved from the Belgorod region to the Shevchenkiv district of the Kharkiv region.

The enemy continues to storm in the Donetsk direction. The main efforts of the occupiers are focused on taking control of the settlements of Rubizhne, Popasna and Novobakhmutivka. At the same time, the invaders continue to strike at the settlements of Vugledar and Novoselivka Druha. They are trying to resume the offensive in the Novotoshkivsky, Stepny and Marinka districts.

In the South Bug direction, the occupiers do not stop trying to keep positions and borders on the administrative border of Kherson region

Ukrainian defenders are defending themselves and are gradually pushing back enemy troops in certain areas.

Read more: Ukraine will fight and at same time look for opportunities for dialogue with Russia, - Zelensky