Occupiers are trying to capture Rubizhne, Popasna and Novobakhmutivka, they are bombing Vugledar and Novoselivka Druha, - General Staff

Russian occupiers continue to launch fire strikes in the Donetsk direction.

This is stated in summary of AFU General Staff, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"In the Donetsk direction the enemy continues to storm. The main efforts of the occupants are focused on taking control of the settlements of Rubizhne, Popasna and Novobakhmutivka.
At the same time, the invaders continue air strikes on the settlements of Vugledar and Novoselovka Druga. They are trying to resume the offensive in the areas of Novotoshkivske, Stepnyy and Maryinka", - was noted in the report.

