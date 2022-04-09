If Orban didn't see what happened in Bucha, he should be advised to go to ophthalmologist, - Kaczynski

The head of the Polish Law and Justice Party, Jaroslav Kaczynski, said that if Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban "does not see" the atrocities of the Russian military in the suburbs of Kyiv, "he should see an ophthalmologist."

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to LIGA.net.

According to Kaczynski, before the recent elections in Hungary, he refrained from assessing the behavior of the Hungarian prime minister, but now "must admit that all this is very sad."

"The assessment (Orban's behavior) is unequivocally negative. When he says he has not seen what happened in Bucha, he should be advised to see an ophthalmologist," he said.

According to him, Poland will not cooperate with Hungary until Orban's position on Putin's war against Ukraine changes.

"I think what Orban is doing is hoping to play a role in ending this conflict. But I think it's a dead end," Kaczynski said.

