Third captive exchange took place today. 12 military and 14 civilians were returned - Vereshchuk

Today was the third swap of captives with the Russian occupiers.

This was announced in Telegram by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"On the order of President Zelensky, the third captivity exchange took place today. Twelve of our military are returning home, including one female officer. We also released 14 civilians, including 9 women. A total of 26 of our people," the report said.

