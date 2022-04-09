ENG
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
London will transfer 120 armored vehicles and new anti-ship systems to Kyiv

The British government has spoken about the weapons that will be transferred to Ukraine.

 According to Censor.NЕТ, with reference to YorkshireLive, this was reported in Downing Street.

120 units of armored vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems, in addition to the previously announced military assistance, will be transferred to Ukraine by Britain following Boris Johnson's meeting in Kyiv.

Ukraine will also receive $500 million in loan guarantees from the World Bank.

