In Eastern direction 3 enemy attacks were repulsed, up to 80 occupants, 1 plane, 3 tanks, 5 armored vehicles were destroyed - OC "East"

During the day, April 9, in the area of responsibility of Operational Command "East" Russian fascist troops launched three attacks, the fighting continues.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of ОC "East".

The report notes: "Ukrainian defenders destroyed: personnel - up to 80; tanks - 3; IFV/APC - 5; AP - 6; aircraft - 1; helicopter - 1; UAV - 1."

Read more: In Eastern direction, 4 attacks were repulsed - up to 50 soldiers, 4 tanks, 3 artillery systems, 1 helicopter were destroyed - OC "East"