ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11820 visitors online
News War
24 133 32

Russian occupants bomb Kharkiv with shells that are dropped on parachutes - Terekhov

війна

Russian troops are dropping a new type of bomb on Kharkiv. They drop it on the city by parachutes.

This was announced in a video message by Kharkiv mayor Igor Terekhov, reports Сensor.NЕТ.

"For the last two days, along with mines, shells, and Grads, Kharkiv has been facing bombing with new kinds of bombs. The Russian aggressor is dropping them on parachutes. I ask you, in any case do not come close to such parachutes and immediately report them to rescuers by phone 101 or 112", - he noted.

He stressed that since the beginning of the war the Russian army has destroyed 1,716 residential buildings in the city.

Read more: Russian occupiers stole animals`food from Kharkiv Ecopark

Author: 

shoot out (13002) Kharkiv (1264) Terekhov (112)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 