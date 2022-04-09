Russian occupants bomb Kharkiv with shells that are dropped on parachutes - Terekhov

Russian troops are dropping a new type of bomb on Kharkiv. They drop it on the city by parachutes.

This was announced in a video message by Kharkiv mayor Igor Terekhov, reports Сensor.NЕТ.

"For the last two days, along with mines, shells, and Grads, Kharkiv has been facing bombing with new kinds of bombs. The Russian aggressor is dropping them on parachutes. I ask you, in any case do not come close to such parachutes and immediately report them to rescuers by phone 101 or 112", - he noted.

He stressed that since the beginning of the war the Russian army has destroyed 1,716 residential buildings in the city.

