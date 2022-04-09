ENG
Canada will allocate 1 billion Canadian dollars to Ukraine in IMF special account, - Shmyhal

The Canadian government will send 1 billion Canadian dollars in aid to Ukraine through an IMF special administrative account.

According to Censor.NЕТ, with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine, this was stated by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

"Yesterday, at the request of several member countries, particularly Canada, the International Monetary Fund accepted the creation of a special administrative account to channel direct financial assistance from donor countries to help Ukraine. The Canadian government will be the first to channel 1 billion Canadian dollars through this account," Shmyhal said.

In addition, the Prime Minister said that the government will approve a draft agreement to raise concessional funding from the Canadian government in the amount of 500 million Canadian dollars, which will go into the budget to finance the priority needs of the army and citizens.

