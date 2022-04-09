In Donbass, 8 enemy attacks were repelled, 4 tanks, 8 armored vehicles, 1 plane and 1 helicopter were destroyed - JFO Staff

In the Donetsk and Luhansk direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to repel enemy attacks.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Facebook of JFO`s press service.

The report noted: "Thanks to the proficient actions and skills of the servicemen of the United Forces grouping, 8 enemy attacks were successfully repulsed during the current day. Our soldiers inflicted damage on the Russian occupiers.

In particular, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 4 tanks, 8 armored vehicles and 7 vehicles of the enemy.

Air defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down one plane, one helicopter, four UAVs and three cruise missiles of the enemy.

Ukrainian servicemen continue to courageously and heroically hold back the aggressor's invasion!"

