Defense strategy for every civilized state is to put more pressure on Russia - Zelensky

The task of the anti-war coalition of Ukraine and Great Britain is to end this war that Russia started as soon as possible.

This was stated in a video message by President Volodymyr Zelensky, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"That is why it is not just a moral obligation of all democratic states, of all the forces of Europe, to support Ukraine's desire for peace.

It is, in fact, a defense strategy for every civilized state. To put as much pressure on Russia as possible in order to restore peace and security as quickly as possible. To return force to international law as quickly as possible and to stop a catastrophe from occurring through the use of the law of force. A catastrophe that will inevitably hit everyone. Because Russian aggression was not intended to be limited to Ukraine alone. Only the destruction of our freedom and our lives. The whole European project is a target for Russia," he emphasized.

