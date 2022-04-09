During April 9, 4,532 people were evacuated by humanitarian corridors

More than 4.5 thousand people evacuated on Saturday from Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was reported in Telegram by the deputy head of the OP Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

3425 people were evacuated from Mariupol and Berdyansk by their own transport and buses to Zaporizhia through humanitarian corridors. 192 of them are from Mariupol.

3233 people left the cities of Zaporizhia region - Pologi, Vasylivka, Berdyansk, Tokmak, Melitopol and Energodar.

They also managed to free seized buses and evacuate people from the city of Melitopol. To Zaporizhia, 529 local residents were evacuated.

Buses to evacuate people from Berdyansk, Tokmak and Energodar had to be returned to Zaporizhia, as the occupation troops refused to let them through the pre-agreed route. Tomorrow there will be another attempt to reach these cities to evacuate our citizens.

578 people were evacuated from the cities of Lysychansk, Severodonetsk, Rubizhne, Kreminna and Popasna in Luhansk region.

A total of 4,532 people were evacuated on April 9.

