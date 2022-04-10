Enemy carried out seven missile strikes in Mykolaiv region. 37 occupants and 4 units of equipment were destroyed in Southern direction, - OC "South"

In the Mykolaiv and Kherson direction, the enemy is desperately defending and trying to pull up reserves of new forces for tough battles.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of Оperational Command "South".

The report notes: "In order to create panic among the local population and to destroy transport communications as much as possible, the enemy launched seven missile strikes in the Mykolaiv region. Fortunately, there were no victims".

Under numerous enemy attacks our troops hold the liberated territories.

The enemy ship grouping in the Black Sea operational zone continues to apply psychological pressure to attack the coast and launch missile strikes.

In just one day the enemy lost 37 orcs and four pieces of equipment in the southern line of our defense.

We remind you that an extended curfew has been initiated in the Odessa region.

