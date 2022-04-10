Operational information as of 6:00 on April 10 on Russian invasion - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 6:00 on April 10.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated on Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, the forty-sixth day of the heroic confrontation of the Ukrainian people with the Russian military invasion began.

It is reported that the enemy continues to conduct full-scale armed aggression against our state. It is trying to break through the defense of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the city of Izyum and establish full control over the city of Mariupol. Also, the occupiers are trying to improve the tactical position of their units in the Nikolaev direction.

No significant changes in the position and activity of the enemy troops were recorded in the Volyn, Polissya, and Siversky directions.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy continues to partially blockade the city of Kharkiv, shelling the city using rocket and cannon systems and mortars. The occupiers are moving additional units to the city of Izyum to strengthen the group in this direction.

In the Donetsk and Tavriya operational districts, the enemy is carrying out artillery and mortar shelling in most areas. Carries out assault operations in the city of Mariupol, airstrikes, and tries to capture the central part of the city.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy once again tried to establish control over the village of Alexandrovka. They were not successful.

In addition, the Russian occupiers continued to fire artillery at Novovorontsovka, Maryanske, Novohryhorivka, and Shevchenkove.

Read more: During April 9, 4,532 people were evacuated by humanitarian corridors

"Due to significant sanitary losses of personnel and equipment, the invaders deployed military hospitals and repair shops for military equipment in the temporarily occupied territories of Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, and Kherson regions. At the same time, given the constant influx of wounded servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, there is a shortage of qualified medical personnel in the occupiers' hospitals. In addition, the enemy has problems with stocks of medicines, the replenishment of which is almost impossible. Also, the personnel of repair shops to restore enemy equipment are forced to work around the clock in the absence of a stable supply of spare parts and units.

The arrival of repair and restoration crews from the territory of the Russian Federation (Yaroslavl region) to carry out repair and restoration works of railways in the temporarily occupied territories of the Kharkiv region is marked," the General Staff said.

In the settlements of the Melitopol district of the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian invaders continue to search the homes of civilians. Check documents, the availability of road transport, food stocks.

They carry out interrogations about the workplaces of relatives and demand information about former law enforcement officers, servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and anti-terrorist operation participants.

It is noted that in the city of Nova Kakhovka the occupiers use the capacity of local printing houses to prepare campaign materials (brochures, booklets, posters, forms) for the so-called "referendum on the establishment of the Kherson People's Republic."

Read more: Occupiers are trying to capture Rubizhne, Popasna and Novobakhmutivka, they are bombing Vugledar and Novoselivka Druha, - General Staff

Measures of the Russian occupation administrations to forcibly mobilize the population in the temporarily occupied territories are intensifying in Luhansk oblast.

In the territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, our soldiers repulsed eight enemy attacks and destroyed four tanks, eight armored units, and seven units of enemy vehicles.

Thirteen air targets were hit by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine the day before: three planes, one helicopter, five unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level, and four cruise missiles.