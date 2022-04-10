In Dnipro enemy destroyed an infrastructure object. There are "arrivals" in different areas of region, - Reznychenko

Russian troops launched several missile strikes on the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The head of the regional military administration Valentyn Reznychenko reported about it on Telegram , as reported by Censor.NET

"For our region, it was a day of anti-records. Sirens almost every hour. And, unfortunately, there are "arrivals "in different areas," said Reznychenko.





According to him, the infrastructure in the Dnieper was destroyed by enemy strikes. Rescuers put out the fire there for several hours. There is one victim.

In addition, it is noted that in the Pavlograd district, the rocket hit an industrial facility. Destroyed the premises and caused a fire. People weren't hurt.

"In the Dnipro district, a farm building burned down. Fortunately, no one was injured," Reznychenko added.

