Since beginning of Russian invasion of Ukraine, 177 children have died, 336 - injured, - Office of Prosecutor General

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, 177 children have been killed and 336 wounded.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

"More than 513 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the armed invasion of the Russian Federation in our country. At the same time, according to juvenile prosecutors, 177 children died and more than 336 were injured. Currently, the most affected children are in Donetsk region - 108, Kyiv - 93, Kharkiv - 76, Chernihiv - 51, Mykolaiv - 40, Luhansk - 35, Zaporizhia - 22, Kherson - 29, capital - 16, Sumy - 16, Zhytomyr - 15 regions ", - it is told in the message.

