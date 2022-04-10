Russia is recruiting militants in Transnistria for war in Ukraine, - British intelligence
In response to growing losses, the Russian armed forces are seeking to replenish the number of personnel discharged from military service since 2012.
This is stated in the morning report of British intelligence, as reported by Censor.NET
It is noted that the Armed Forces have already destroyed 19,100 occupiers since the beginning of a full-scale war with Russia.
Efforts to increase combat power also include attempts to recruit from the unrecognized Transnistrian region of Moldova.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password