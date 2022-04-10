In middle of Rubizhne positional battle. Attack on Severodonetsk is possible, - Haidai
A positional battle in the middle of the city began in Rubizhne.
This was announced on Facebook by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Haidai, аs reported by Censor.NET
According to him, the occupiers fired on all settlements of the free Luhansk region all night.
"Orcs don't stop trying to make a breakthrough near Popasna and Rubizhne, without success, the enemy suffers losses. All attacks are repulsed. An attack on Severodonetsk, may occur from the occupied Schastya," - said Haidai.
He also clarified that a group of Russians in the Luhansk region - about 60 thousand killers.
"The Armed Forces are ready to fight back," he added.
