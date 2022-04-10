Total losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 19.3 thousand people, 152 aircraft, 137 helicopters, 722 tanks and 1,911 armored vehicles. PHOTO

Russian troops who invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of April 10, the losses of enemy personnel amounted to about 19.3 thousand people.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 10.04 were approximately:

personnel - about 19,300 people,

tanks - 722 units,

armored combat vehicles - 1911 units,

artillery systems - 342 units,

multiple launch rocket systems - 108 units,

air defense systems - 55 units,

aircraft - 152 units,

helicopters - 137 units,

automotive equipment - 1384 units,

ships / boats - 7 units,

tanks with fuel and lubricants - 76,

unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level - 112.

Special equipment - 25.

Launcher of the operational-tactical missile system - 4.

The data are being clarified. The calculation is complicated by the high intensity of hostilities.