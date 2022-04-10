Large column of enemy equipment and enemy manpower heading towards Izyum was destroyed - Synehubiv

The defenders of Ukraine destroyed a large column of enemy equipment and enemy manpower heading towards Izyum.

This was announced on Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Synehubiv

"45 days of our resistance against the Russian occupation continues. Tonight, our military of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has achieved another success - a large column of enemy equipment and manpower heading towards Izyum has been destroyed," he said.

Also, according to Synegubov, in Vilkhivka the Armed Forces of Ukraine completed the clearing of the territory.

"Soldiers of the 92nd Brigade discovered a pit with the corpses of Russian soldiers. This is an example of how these scoundrels commit even with" their own "," Synehubiv reminded.

"We are continuing the evacuation from Lozova, about 20,000 people have already left. Thank you to the local authorities and personally to the mayor," he said.

