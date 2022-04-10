Occupiers fired at patrolmen in Lysychansk who delivered help to civilians, - Haidai

In Lysychansk, Luhansk region, patrols came under fire from the Russian occupiers. It happened while the police were delivering humanitarian aid to the locals.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the statement of the head of the Luhansk regional military administration Sergey Gaidai.

"Patrols of Luhansk region came under fire during the delivery of food and evacuation of the population from storage facilities," Нaidai wrote.

According to him, it happened yesterday in Lysychansk near the Glass Factory.

"However, the Russians didn't stop them - residents of remote areas of Lysychansk received humanitarian aid, food. As well as residents of the village of Pavlograd near Severodonetsk," - said Нaidai.

He added that every departure of patrols for evacuation or assistance is accompanied by risk to life.

Watch more: Armed Forces destroyed ammunition depot of occupiers in Donetsk region. VIDEO