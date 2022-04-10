Ukrainians want war to end. But peace on any terms won't satisfy them, - Zelenskyi

Ukraine must negotiate with Russia to end this war.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi in an interview with AP, as reported by Censor.NET

"People will accept peace in any case, because people want this war to end. On our terms, conditions of independence, conditions of Ukraine. Nevertheless, I am sure that there are people who ... Every family has lost something. Some people have lost children. I don't think that they will be satisfied with any peace under any circumstances at any time, because it is a great wound and a great tragedy. But if we aren't speaking emotionally, we must understand that any war must end in peace or end in millions of casualties. And still, even where there are millions of victims, everything comes to peace, to the end of the war. Yes, we must fight, but for life. It is important to stop this war ... ", - said Zelenskyi.





